    U.S. Marines work with the U.S. Navy on refueling a P-8A Poseidon during Noble Fusion [Image 9 of 13]

    U.S. Marines work with the U.S. Navy on refueling a P-8A Poseidon during Noble Fusion

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Marty 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26, taxies into Marine Corps Air Station Futenma during exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 6, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/ Amphibious Ready group teams at sea along with a carrier strike group, joint forces and allies in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Pfc. Justin J. Marty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 02:58
    Photo ID: 7037045
    VIRIN: 220206-M-GV442-1266
    Resolution: 6078x4052
    Size: 6.9 MB
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines work with the U.S. Navy on refueling a P-8A Poseidon during Noble Fusion [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    11th MEU
    U.S. Navy
    USMC News
    Noble Fusion
    Duel MEU ARG team

