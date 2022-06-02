U.S. Marines work with the U.S. Navy on refueling a P-8A Poseidon during Noble Fusion

U.S. Marines communicate prior to refueling a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma during exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 6, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/ Amphibious Ready group teams at sea along with a carrier strike group, joint forces and allies in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Pfc. Justin J. Marty)

