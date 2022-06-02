Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines work with the U.S. Navy on refueling a P-8A Poseidon during Noble Fusion [Image 2 of 13]

    U.S. Marines work with the U.S. Navy on refueling a P-8A Poseidon during Noble Fusion

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Marty 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines communicate prior to refueling a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma during exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 6, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/ Amphibious Ready group teams at sea along with a carrier strike group, joint forces and allies in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Pfc. Justin J. Marty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 03:43
    Photo ID: 7037038
    VIRIN: 220206-M-GV442-1011
    Resolution: 3847x5770
    Size: 8.67 MB
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines work with the U.S. Navy on refueling a P-8A Poseidon during Noble Fusion [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    11th MEU
    U.S. Navy
    USMC News
    Noble Fusion
    Duel MEU ARG team

