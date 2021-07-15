Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors [Image 35 of 40]

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Marygian Barnes 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    FORT BRAGG, North Carolina – The 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command held a color-casing ceremony July 15 in preparation for a scheduled deployment to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The unit will be joining 1st Theater Sustainment Command to provide sustainment operations mission command for the CENTCOM area of responsibility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 01:21
    Photo ID: 7036989
    VIRIN: 210715-A-UR389-1066
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 6.98 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors [Image 40 of 40], by SGT Marygian Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #18abncorp #xviii #photostory #peoplefirst #videostories

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT