3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Cases its Colors

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina – The 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command held a color-casing ceremony July 15 in preparation for a scheduled deployment to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The unit will be joining 1st Theater Sustainment Command to provide sustainment operations mission command for the CENTCOM area of responsibility.

