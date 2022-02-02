Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pope, Bragg Train Together for Worldwide Readiness during BMTW [Image 26 of 30]

    Pope, Bragg Train Together for Worldwide Readiness during BMTW

    POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sydney Knizekewich 

    43rd Air Mobility Operations Group Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, and U.S. Army Soldiers from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, participate in Battalion Mass Tactical Week aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Pope AAF Feb. 2, 2022. BMTW is a joint exercise between the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army to enhance members’ abilities by practicing scenarios in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Sydney Knizekewich)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pope, Bragg Train Together for Worldwide Readiness during BMTW [Image 30 of 30], by TSgt Sydney Knizekewich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Fort Bragg
    Pope Army Airfield
    43 AMOG
    Team Pope
    43rd Air Mobility Operations Group 43rd Air Base Squadron

