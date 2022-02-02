U.S. Air Force Airmen from Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, and U.S. Army Soldiers from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, participate in Battalion Mass Tactical Week aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Pope AAF Feb. 2, 2022. BMTW is a joint exercise between the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army to enhance members’ abilities by practicing scenarios in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Sydney Knizekewich)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 21:57
|Photo ID:
|7036929
|VIRIN:
|220202-F-IT804-1020
|Resolution:
|2111x1407
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pope, Bragg Train Together for Worldwide Readiness during BMTW [Image 30 of 30], by TSgt Sydney Knizekewich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT