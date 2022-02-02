Pope, Bragg Train Together for Worldwide Readiness during BMTW

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, and U.S. Army Soldiers from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, participate in Battalion Mass Tactical Week aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Pope AAF Feb. 2, 2022. BMTW is a joint exercise between the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army to enhance members’ abilities by practicing scenarios in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Sydney Knizekewich)

