Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Detachments gather for a photo [Image 2 of 3]

    Detachments gather for a photo

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Spc. Vail Forbeck 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    From left, U.S. Army soldiers from Detachment 2, Charlie Company 2-104th and from the right Detachment 1, Bravo Company 1-224th Aviation gather for a group photo Feb. 5, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Soldiers are from units that support domestic and medivac operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. John Trapani, 109th MPAD. This photo was edited for brightness and color correction)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 13:48
    Photo ID: 7036440
    VIRIN: 220205-Z-DM109-1001
    Resolution: 1500x1200
    Size: 384.19 KB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Detachments gather for a photo [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Vail Forbeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A lineup of CH-47 Chinook Helicopters on the Muir Army Airfield military airport
    Detachments gather for a photo
    Staff Sgt. Andrea Whelan smiles for a photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chinook
    medivac
    army
    aviation
    national guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT