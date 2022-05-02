Detachments gather for a photo

From left, U.S. Army soldiers from Detachment 2, Charlie Company 2-104th and from the right Detachment 1, Bravo Company 1-224th Aviation gather for a group photo Feb. 5, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Soldiers are from units that support domestic and medivac operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. John Trapani, 109th MPAD. This photo was edited for brightness and color correction)
|02.05.2022
|02.05.2022 13:48
|7036440
|220205-Z-DM109-1001
|1500x1200
|384.19 KB
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|2
|0
