From left, U.S. Army soldiers from Detachment 2, Charlie Company 2-104th and from the right Detachment 1, Bravo Company 1-224th Aviation gather for a group photo Feb. 5, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Soldiers are from units that support domestic and medivac operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. John Trapani, 109th MPAD. This photo was edited for brightness and color correction)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 02.05.2022 13:48 Photo ID: 7036440 VIRIN: 220205-Z-DM109-1001 Resolution: 1500x1200 Size: 384.19 KB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Detachments gather for a photo [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Vail Forbeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.