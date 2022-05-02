A lineup of CH-47 Chinook Helicopters on the Muir Army Airfield military airport Feb. 5, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. The Chinook is the U.S. Army's primary heavy troop and supply transport aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Vail Forbeck, 109th MPAD)

