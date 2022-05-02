Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A lineup of CH-47 Chinook Helicopters on the Muir Army Airfield military airport [Image 1 of 3]

    A lineup of CH-47 Chinook Helicopters on the Muir Army Airfield military airport

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Spc. Vail Forbeck 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A lineup of CH-47 Chinook Helicopters on the Muir Army Airfield military airport Feb. 5, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. The Chinook is the U.S. Army's primary heavy troop and supply transport aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Vail Forbeck, 109th MPAD)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 13:48
    Photo ID: 7036438
    VIRIN: 220205-Z-PS604-1001
    Resolution: 4485x3588
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A lineup of CH-47 Chinook Helicopters on the Muir Army Airfield military airport [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Vail Forbeck, identified by DVIDS

    A lineup of CH-47 Chinook Helicopters on the Muir Army Airfield military airport
    TAGS

    chinook
    medivac
    army
    aviation
    national guard

