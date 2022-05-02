A lineup of CH-47 Chinook Helicopters on the Muir Army Airfield military airport Feb. 5, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. The Chinook is the U.S. Army's primary heavy troop and supply transport aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Vail Forbeck, 109th MPAD)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 13:48
|Photo ID:
|7036438
|VIRIN:
|220205-Z-PS604-1001
|Resolution:
|4485x3588
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A lineup of CH-47 Chinook Helicopters on the Muir Army Airfield military airport [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Vail Forbeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT