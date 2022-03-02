Music lessons at Task Force Liberty

Afghan children watch an instructor during a music lesson as part of community-based learning in Liberty Village at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 25, 2022. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 11,000 Afghan evacuees at Liberty Village, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

Date Taken: 02.03.2022
Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
by TSgt Matthew Fredericks