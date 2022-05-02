Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr., commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, addresses Soldiers of the 1st TSC’s operational command post during a training exercise Feb. 5, 2022, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The Soldiers, assigned to the Fort Bragg, North Carolina, based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, executed a tactical action center displacement to test the unit’s expeditionary capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 13:54
|Photo ID:
|7036417
|VIRIN:
|220205-A-RV385-402
|Resolution:
|5381x3587
|Size:
|10.61 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battlefield circulation [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
