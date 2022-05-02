Brig. Gen. Kyle Ellison embarks the USS Essex during Noble Fusion

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 5, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kyle Ellison, commanding general, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to enter the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) for a distinguished visitors visit during Exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 5, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed, stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces. Naval expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

