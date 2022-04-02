NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 4, 2022) Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Joshua Ferdinand removes a refueling hose on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), Feb. 4, 2022. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 02.05.2022 06:51 Photo ID: 7036337 VIRIN: 220204-N-CJ510-0007 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 2.77 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.