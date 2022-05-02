PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 5, 2022) Sailors hose down the upper decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during a freshwater wash down. Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 02.05.2022 06:18 Photo ID: 7036320 VIRIN: 220205-N-CE463-1116 Resolution: 3381x5205 Size: 869.24 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fitzgerald [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.