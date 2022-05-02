PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 5, 2022) Fire Controlman 1st Class Kailaann Palacios, from Casa Grande, Az., hoses down the upper decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during a freshwater wash down. Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

