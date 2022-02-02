Military Working Dog Training on Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Justin Hane, the executive officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), left, participates in a demonstration of bite and takedown training with Military Working Dog Lira at the K-9 training complex and kennels on CLDJ. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

