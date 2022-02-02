Military Working Dog Training on Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 2, 2022) – U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Whitfield, gives a brief about training with Military Working Dogs (MWD) along with his K-9 partner, MWD Reno, at the K-9 training complex and kennels on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ). CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

