    Military Working Dog Training on Camp Lemonnier [Image 5 of 10]

    Military Working Dog Training on Camp Lemonnier

    DJIBOUTI

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 2, 2022) – U.S. Navy Capt. David Faehnle, the commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) prepares to experience bite and takedown training with Military Working Dogs at the K-9 training complex and kennels on CLDJ. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog Training on Camp Lemonnier [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    K9
    Master-at-Arms

