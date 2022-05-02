Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-D printing aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) during Noble Fusion [Image 8 of 9]

    3-D printing aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) during Noble Fusion

    USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 5, 2022) A U.S. Marine Corps Stalker attached to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is displayed aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during Exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 5, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed, stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces. Naval expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 00:07
    Photo ID: 7036117
    VIRIN: 220205-M-ET529-1111
    Resolution: 4984x3323
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-D printing aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) during Noble Fusion [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3-D printing aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) during Noble Fusion
    3-D printing aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) during Noble Fusion
    3-D printing aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) during Noble Fusion
    3-D printing aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) during Noble Fusion
    3-D printing aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) during Noble Fusion
    3-D printing aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) during Noble Fusion
    3-D printing aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) during Noble Fusion
    3-D printing aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) during Noble Fusion
    3-D printing aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) during Noble Fusion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Essex (LHD 2)
    Philippine Sea
    C7F
    USINDOPACOM
    Noble Fusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT