3-D printing aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) during Noble Fusion

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 5, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Meyers, an amphibious assault vehicle mechanic assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, poses for a portrait aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during Exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 5, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed, stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces. Naval expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 02.05.2022 Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA