PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 5, 2022) A 3D printer creates a piece of equipment for a Stalker aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during Exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 5, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed, stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces. Naval expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 00:07
|Photo ID:
|7036113
|VIRIN:
|220205-M-ET529-1036
|Resolution:
|5549x3699
|Size:
|914.98 KB
|Location:
|USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3D printing aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) during Noble Fusion [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
