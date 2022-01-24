U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Marine Department Crew Aids Stranded Vessel

Crewmembers from the Laintok, a Marshall Islands Marine Resources Authority charter fishing vessel carrying 44 passengers from Ebeye to Enniburr Jan. 24, 2022, secure a line from LCM-8605. The Laintok suffered a mechanical failure during a small craft advisory in Kwajalein Atoll and drifted until LCM-8605 responded to assist. (Courtesy photo by Capt. Brent Evans)

