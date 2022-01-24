Crewmembers from the Laintok, a Marshall Islands Marine Resources Authority charter fishing vessel carrying 44 passengers from Ebeye to Enniburr Jan. 24, 2022, secure a line from LCM-8605. The Laintok suffered a mechanical failure during a small craft advisory in Kwajalein Atoll and drifted until LCM-8605 responded to assist. (Courtesy photo by Capt. Brent Evans)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 00:26
|Photo ID:
|7036107
|VIRIN:
|220124-A-RI322-3804
|Resolution:
|800x600
|Size:
|54.95 KB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Marine Department Crew Aids Stranded Vessel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Marine Department Crew Aids Stranded Vessel
LEAVE A COMMENT