    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Marine Department Crew Aids Stranded Vessel

    

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    01.24.2022

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Crewmembers from the Laintok, a Marshall Islands Marine Resources Authority charter fishing vessel carrying 44 passengers from Ebeye to Enniburr Jan. 24, 2022, secure a line from LCM-8605. The Laintok suffered a mechanical failure during a small craft advisory in Kwajalein Atoll and drifted until LCM-8605 responded to assist. (Courtesy photo by Capt. Brent Evans)

    

    Kwajalein
    USAG-KA
    U.S. Army Kwajalein Atoll

