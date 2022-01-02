Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Yessenia Johnson Earns Promotion

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Tom Pugsley, left, leads Chief Warrant Officer 4 Yessenia Johnson in the Oath of Service during a promotion ceremony Feb. 1, 2022.

