U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Tom Pugsley, left, leads Chief Warrant Officer 4 Yessenia Johnson in the Oath of Service during a promotion ceremony Feb. 1, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 23:49
|Photo ID:
|7036104
|VIRIN:
|220201-A-RI322-2034
|Resolution:
|2100x1456
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Yessenia Johnson Earns Promotion, by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief Warrant Officer 4 Yessenia Johnson Earns Promotion
LEAVE A COMMENT