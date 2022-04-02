Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah National Guard activates Soldiers and Airmen to help in long-term care facilities [Image 9 of 12]

    Utah National Guard activates Soldiers and Airmen to help in long-term care facilities

    UT, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Ileen Kennedy 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Approximately 20 of the 50 non-medical service members activated to assist long-term care facilities, began their second day of Nurse Aide Training and Competency Evaluation Program through Avalon Healthcare Group on Feb. 4, 2022. The Guard members learn the proper way to do tasks that they will be preforming at the long-term care facilities throughout the state.

    TAGS

    Utah National Guard
    UTNG
    COVID-19 Joint Task Force

