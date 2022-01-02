Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah National Guard activates Soldiers and Airmen to help in long-term care facilities [Image 5 of 12]

    Utah National Guard activates Soldiers and Airmen to help in long-term care facilities

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Ileen Kennedy 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Approximately 30 of the 50 non-medical service members activated to assist long-term care facilities, begin their first day of Nurse Aide Training and Competency Evaluation Program training Feb. 2, 2022. Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant many facilities in Utah are experiencing staffing shortages. The Guard members will be trained to help nurses with various tasks in the care of residents at the facility, filling in for certified nursing assistants and other staff members who are out sick.
    #InThisTogether

    This work, Utah National Guard activates Soldiers and Airmen to help in long-term care facilities [Image 12 of 12], by Ileen Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Utah National Guard
    UTNG
    COVID-19 Joint Task Force

