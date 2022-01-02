Utah National Guard activates Soldiers and Airmen to help in long-term care facilities

Approximately 30 of the 50 non-medical service members activated to assist long-term care facilities, begin their first day of Nurse Aide Training and Competency Evaluation Program training Feb. 2, 2022. Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant many facilities in Utah are experiencing staffing shortages. The Guard members will be trained to help nurses with various tasks in the care of residents at the facility, filling in for certified nursing assistants and other staff members who are out sick.

