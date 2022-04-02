PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 4, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Larry McCoy, from Chicago, signals an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 as it departs the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)
