PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 4, 2022) Sailors conduct a foreign object debris walk down on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 21:05
|Photo ID:
|7036048
|VIRIN:
|220203-N-CE463-1006
|Resolution:
|4936x3291
|Size:
|972.99 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fitzgerald [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT