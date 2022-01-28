Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Overcoming the Language Barrier

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Austin Gillam 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cassidy Kauranen, a Cryptologic Linguist with 1st Radio Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group hikes on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, January 28, 2022. The Electronic Warfare Platoon conducted an 8-mile hike to maintain readiness within the unit. The 1st Radio Battalion establishes, operates, and maintains the necessary intelligence information architecture to enable and provide signals intelligence, electronic warfare, and computer network exploitation capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Austin Gillam)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 18:11
    Photo ID: 7035852
    VIRIN: 220128-M-HX884-1359
    Resolution: 1888x3135
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Overcoming the Language Barrier, by Cpl Austin Gillam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio
    Hike
    MEF
    Marines
    Electronic Warfare
    MIG

