Overcoming the Language Barrier

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cassidy Kauranen, a Cryptologic Linguist with 1st Radio Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group hikes on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, January 28, 2022. The Electronic Warfare Platoon conducted an 8-mile hike to maintain readiness within the unit. The 1st Radio Battalion establishes, operates, and maintains the necessary intelligence information architecture to enable and provide signals intelligence, electronic warfare, and computer network exploitation capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Austin Gillam)

