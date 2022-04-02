Naval Safety Command holds establishment ceremony

NORFOLK (Feb. 4, 2022) Sailors from the color guard aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) parade the colors during an establishment ceremony for the Naval Safety Command. The Naval Safety Command serves as the naval enterprise lead for non-nuclear safety standards, expertise and oversight of the Navy Safety Management System (SMS). The command will operate with the requisite authorities and responsibilities to establish a SMS that provides defense-in-depth and ensures the Naval enterprise is both safe to operate and operating safely. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW/AW) Weston A. Mohr)

