    Fleet Master Chief Perryman Meets with Senior Enlisted Leaders

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theodore Green 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK (Feb. 2, 2022) Fleet Master Chief John Perryman, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, meets with warfare community and fleet master chiefs within the USFF area of responsibility for a monthly synchronization meeting. During the meeting, the senior enlisted leaders focused on discussions related to manning, training, and lines of effort supporting enlisted Sailors’ professional development and operational readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green)

