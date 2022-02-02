NORFOLK (Feb. 2, 2022) Fleet Master Chief John Perryman, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, meets with warfare community and fleet master chiefs within the USFF area of responsibility for a monthly synchronization meeting. During the meeting, the senior enlisted leaders focused on discussions related to manning, training, and lines of effort supporting enlisted Sailors’ professional development and operational readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 13:42 Photo ID: 7035389 VIRIN: 220203-N-DP001-0007 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 932.32 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Master Chief Perryman Meets with Senior Enlisted Leaders, by PO1 Theodore Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.