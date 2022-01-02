388th Fighter Wing Leads Red Flag 22-1 with F-35A

Four F-35A Lightning II fighter jets assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, prepares to taxi for a Red Flag 22-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2022. The Red Flag exercise is hosted on the Nevada Test and Training Range--the U.S. Air Force's premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land. Red Flag provides unique training with an emphasis on Airmen readiness for high-end warfighting and strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)

