    388th Fighter Wing Leads Red Flag 22-1 with F-35A [Image 9 of 12]

    388th Fighter Wing Leads Red Flag 22-1 with F-35A

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley 

    388th Fighter Wing

    Four F-35A Lightning II fighter jets assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, prepares to taxi for a Red Flag 22-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2022. The Red Flag exercise is hosted on the Nevada Test and Training Range--the U.S. Air Force's premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land. Red Flag provides unique training with an emphasis on Airmen readiness for high-end warfighting and strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 13:42
    Photo ID: 7035372
    VIRIN: 220201-F-WU042-1026
    Resolution: 6837x4558
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 388th Fighter Wing Leads Red Flag 22-1 with F-35A [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Red Flag
    Exercise
    Training
    F-35A Lightning II
    RFNAFB

