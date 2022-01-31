Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guardsmen Aboard USS Billings Cleans Weapons [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guardsmen Aboard USS Billings Cleans Weapons

    PANAMA

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220131-N-GF955-1134
    COLON, Panama - (Jan. 31, 2022) -- Maritime Enforcement Specialist 2nd Class Josh Frazier, right, and Maritime Enforcement Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Tappan, assigned to the “Los Ochos Locos” of Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) 408, reassemble a M107 Barrett .50-caliber sniper rifle aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Jan. 31, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022
