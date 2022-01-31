Coast Guardsmen Aboard USS Billings Cleans Weapons

220131-N-GF955-1111

COLON, Panama - (Jan. 31, 2022) -- Maritime Enforcement Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Tappan, right, and Maritime Enforcement Specialist 2nd Class Josh Frazier, assigned to the “Los Ochos Locos” of Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) 408, reassemble a M107 Barrett .50-caliber sniper rifle aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Jan. 31, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

