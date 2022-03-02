Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 [Image 5 of 5]

    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Behrend 

    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

    220203-N-KG461-1078
    Kings Bay, Ga. (Feb. 3, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jamie McLenea enters a building to sweep for threats during an active shooter drill as part of Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022. CS-SC22 is designed to keep Navy security forces ready to respond to changing and dynamic threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 11:20
    Photo ID: 7035201
    VIRIN: 220203-N-KG461-1078
    Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise
    US Navy
    Training
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022

