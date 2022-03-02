220203-N-KG461-1078
Kings Bay, Ga. (Feb. 3, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jamie McLenea enters a building to sweep for threats during an active shooter drill as part of Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022. CS-SC22 is designed to keep Navy security forces ready to respond to changing and dynamic threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 11:20
|Photo ID:
|7035201
|VIRIN:
|220203-N-KG461-1078
|Resolution:
|2274x3183
|Size:
|911.75 KB
|Location:
|KINGS BAY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT