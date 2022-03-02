Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea During Operation Noble Fusion [Image 4 of 6]

    USS America Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea During Operation Noble Fusion

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) move stores on one of the ship’s aircraft elevators during Operation Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea During Operation Noble Fusion [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

