PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) Commander Daniel Vetsch, Supply Officer for the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), oversees replenishment operations in the ship’s hangar bay during Operation Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 08:54 Photo ID: 7034870 VIRIN: 220203-N-FA868-1001 Resolution: 4768x3406 Size: 1.15 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea During Operation Noble Fusion [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.