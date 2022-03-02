Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea During Operation Noble Fusion [Image 1 of 6]

    USS America Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea During Operation Noble Fusion

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) Corporal Arturo Juarez, from Brownwood, Calif., assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), secures a pallet during a replenishment-at-sea with Dry Cargo and Ammunitions ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) , in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during Operation Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate MEU/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
