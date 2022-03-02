PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) Corporal Arturo Juarez, from Brownwood, Calif., assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), secures a pallet during a replenishment-at-sea with Dry Cargo and Ammunitions ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) , in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during Operation Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate MEU/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 08:54 Photo ID: 7034868 VIRIN: 220203-N-FA868-1064 Resolution: 5039x3599 Size: 1008.66 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea During Operation Noble Fusion [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.