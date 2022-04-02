Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW joins moment of silence for fallen German police officers

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    German local nationals and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Security Forces Squadron salute during the playing of the German and U.S. national anthems before holding a moment of silence on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 4, 2022. Following the deaths of two German police officers killed in the line of duty earlier in the week, Spangdahlem Air Base members joined the state governments of Rheinland-Pfalz and of the Saarland, home of the two slain officers, for a moment of silence in honor of their sacrifices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    This work, 52nd FW joins moment of silence for fallen German police officers, by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    moment of silence
    Observance
    partners
    security forces

