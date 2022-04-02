52nd FW joins moment of silence for fallen German police officers

German local nationals and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Security Forces Squadron salute during the playing of the German and U.S. national anthems before holding a moment of silence on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 4, 2022. Following the deaths of two German police officers killed in the line of duty earlier in the week, Spangdahlem Air Base members joined the state governments of Rheinland-Pfalz and of the Saarland, home of the two slain officers, for a moment of silence in honor of their sacrifices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE