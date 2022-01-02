U.S. Navy Chief Information Systems Technician Sherri Hill, from West Palm Beach, Florida, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), delivers command financial training, on the floating accommodation facility in Newport News, Virginia, Feb. 1, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Ripley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 08:27 Photo ID: 7034829 VIRIN: 220201-N-GK137-0001 Resolution: 6841x4566 Size: 5.89 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Jordan Ripley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.