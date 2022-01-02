U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Miguel Soto, from San Angelo, Texas, makes an announcement over the ship’s internal microphone to the crew of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, Feb. 2, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Daniel Tillie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 08:27 Photo ID: 7034826 VIRIN: 220201-N-NM548-0011 Resolution: 6797x4536 Size: 976.08 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RCOH [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Daniel Tillie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.