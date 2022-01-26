Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Devin Wilson, from Gates, North Carolina, removes paint from an outboard railing aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Jan. 26, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley Gasdia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 08:27 Photo ID: 7034819 VIRIN: 220126-N-OQ442-0009 Resolution: 4088x2721 Size: 1.2 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RCOH [Image 10 of 10], by SN Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.