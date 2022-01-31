Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS over Europe [Image 4 of 4]

    100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS over Europe

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, delivers fuel to an E-8C Joint STARS aircraft over Europe, Jan. 31, 2022. The 100th ARW supports the Air Force's global reach mission by extending the range of U.S. Air Force aircraft in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 08:35
    Photo ID: 7034818
    VIRIN: 220131-F-PZ401-1375
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS over Europe [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS over Europe
    100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS over Europe
    100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS over Europe
    100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS over Europe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    air refueling
    E-8C Joint STARS
    100th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT