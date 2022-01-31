A U.S. Air Force E-8C Joint STARS aircraft departs from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, after receiving fuel over Europe, Jan. 31, 2022. The 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 08:35 Photo ID: 7034817 VIRIN: 220131-F-PZ401-1341 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.16 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS over Europe [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.