Sgt. Maj. Daniel Gibson, 66th MI Bde. operations sergeant major, spoke about the African American Family during the African American Black History Month observance, Feb. 3, at the dining facility on Clay Kaserne.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 06:15
|Photo ID:
|7034640
|VIRIN:
|220203-O-MV779-233
|Resolution:
|3126x2382
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
Wiesbaden Garrison observes Black History Month
