    Wiesbaden Garrison observes Black History Month [Image 2 of 2]

    Wiesbaden Garrison observes Black History Month

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Ila Dermanoski 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Sgt. Maj. Daniel Gibson, 66th MI Bde. operations sergeant major, spoke about the African American Family during the African American Black History Month observance, Feb. 3, at the dining facility on Clay Kaserne.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 06:15
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    This work, Wiesbaden Garrison observes Black History Month [Image 2 of 2], by Ila Dermanoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

