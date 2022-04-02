An F-35B Lightning II from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 gets refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron in support of Exercise Noble Fusion over the Pacific Ocean Feb. 4, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, joint forces and allies in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training in the Indo-Pacific throughout the year to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 05:36
|Photo ID:
|7034603
|VIRIN:
|220204-F-PU391-1034
|Resolution:
|7754x4397
|Size:
|7.43 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise Noble Fusion 2022 [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
