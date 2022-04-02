Exercise Noble Fusion 2022

Two F-35B Lightning II’s from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 fly off the wing of a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron in support of Exercise Noble Fusion over the Pacific Ocean Japan, Feb. 4, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, joint forces and allies in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training in the Indo-Pacific throughout the year to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

