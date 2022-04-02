Exercise Noble Fusion 2022

A Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 F-35B Lightning II takes off in support of Exercise Noble Fusion at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, joint forces and allies in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training in the Indo-Pacific throughout the year to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

