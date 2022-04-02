Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Noble Fusion 2022 [Image 9 of 14]

    Exercise Noble Fusion 2022

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A 44th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle takes off in support of Exercise Noble Fusion at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, joint forces and allies in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Noble Fusion 2022 [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    31st MEU
    11th MEU
    909th Air Refueling Squadron
    Noble Fusion
    dual MEU/ARG team

