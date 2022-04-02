A 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker takes off in support of Exercise Noble Fusion at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, joint forces and allies in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
This work, Exercise Noble Fusion 2022 [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
